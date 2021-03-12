5 Bad Contracts NBA Contenders Should Actually Trade For

0 of 5

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Less desirable NBA contracts are never without trade value.

The league has shown time and again no player is immovable. It only takes one team to roll the dice, and even the truly quote-unquote terrible pacts can be useful as salary filler when attached to sweeteners or as part of a distressed-asset-for-distressed-asset swap.

This particular exercise strives to exist in the gray area that lies in-between. It will not try to find new homes for the absolute toughest-to-move deals. It is instead highlighting less-than-savory contracts that belong to impactful players capable of making a real difference at their next stop.

Anyone on these pacts isn't what potential suitors would consider Plan A or Plan B. They are viable contingencies, if something a little bit more, should the market not yield more convenient or better-fitting options.

Two rules will dictate the selection process. Each contract must have at least two more years left on its balance after this season (partial guarantees are fair game), and only players who profile as reasonably expendable to their current situations will be singled out.

It's fine if you think the Boston Celtics should flip Kemba Walker (two years, $73.7 million) or the Dallas Mavericks should shop Kristaps Porzingis (three years, $101.5 million), but they're not players who will be offloaded as albatrosses. They're too important to what their incumbent squads are doing both now and over the long term.