Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors

League sources told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor that trade talks for Lonzo Ball have "fizzled," at least in the interim. We are now obligated to take a moment and appreciate how far the 23-year-old guard has come over the past month-and-a-half.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported at the end of January that the New Orleans Pelicans had "shown an openness" to moving him. The sentiment made sense. Ball is headed for restricted free agency and the substantial raise that comes with it this summer, and he was averaging just 12.0 points and 4.7 assists while hitting 29.1 percent of his treys at the time.

Trade speculation apparently looks good on Ball, though. He's averaging 16.0 points and 5.3 assists while converting 43.5 percent of his triples since his limbo with the organization reached critical mass. He's even hitting 40 percent of his three-point attempts that come after using two or more dribbles over this stretch.

Interest in Ball should be at a fever pitch when he's playing so well on both sides of the floor. And it might be. But that only makes him harder to move. It is easier to deal a soon-to-be free agent when he's not a fit for the roster. This version of Ball is absolutely valuable to the Pelicans' big picture—even at a steeper price.

Maybe they aren't married to bringing him back. They probably aren't set on it. They've already paid Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart will be a restricted free agent himself. Ball, meanwhile, still doesn't profile as the type of floor general who can get New Orleans into all of its half-court sets. Lineups with him running point at the very least need to include more shooters if he's ever going to become a consistent threat to score downhill.

The Pelicans' asking price should be on the up-and-up regardless. It doesn't matter how they view Ball long-term. He's playing better. They have every incentive to keep him if the market isn't scorching hot. And we, in turn, have every reason to believe it won't be. The sweepstakes for non-stars approaching paydays is always iffy. Fewer squads will be inclined to surrender a sizable return for someone who's about to get really expensive or leave.

Verdict: Buy Lonzo Ball finishing the season in New Orleans.