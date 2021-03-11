LaMarcus Aldridge Trade Rumors: Heat Have Spoken to Spurs About Move for PF

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are among the teams that have spoken with the San Antonio Spurs about a trade for veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge, per Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Wednesday that the team and Aldridge had mutually agreed to part ways, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

"He's been a great teammate. No problem there," Popovich said, per Chiang and Jackson. "We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and the club. When an opportunity arises, that'll be up to management, his agent and that sort of thing, and we'll all move forward."

Aldridge, 35, has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game. He had played off the bench in his last three games played with the Spurs.

The Spurs can either trade Aldridge up until the March 25 deadline at 4 p.m. ET or agree to a buyout on the remainder of his contract, as noted by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Aldridge is playing out the final season of a two-year, $50 million deal, with $24 million due for the 2020-21 season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft has made seven All-Star games and five All-NBA teams during his 15-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers and Spurs. He has averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game lifetime.

Aldridge may be past his All-Star prime, but he's certainly capable of helping a contending team. San Antonio may no longer be a fit, but the ex-Texas star could help a team off the bench in the scoring and rebounding departments. He notably had 21 points and five boards in just 23 minutes in a Feb. 27 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.