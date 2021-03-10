Cavaliers' Updated Roster, 2021 Salary Cap After Quinn Cook Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly adding point guard Quinn Cook on a 10-day contract as the second half of the season tips off, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Cook played 16 games with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the year before being released in late February. He averaged 2.1 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 3.9 minutes per game but has proven more productive in the past.

Still just 27 years old, the Cavs are set to find out just how much he can contribute for at least the next week or so.

Here's how the Duke product fits in with Cleveland.

Cavaliers Depth Chart

PG: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Damyean Dotson, Quinn Cook, Matthew Dellavedova

SG: Collin Sexton, Dylan Windler, Damyean Dotson, Quinn Cook, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman

SF: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Taurean Prince

PF: Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Dean Wade, Taurean Prince, Cedi Osman

C: Jarrett Allen, JaVale McGee, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love, Dean Wade

Active Roster Cap: $126.3 million

Cook will earn the league minimum when he arrives in Cleveland, which should pay him $98,000 as a player with four years of experience, according to HoopsRumors.



The guard was able to average 9.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 33 games with the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18. He won't be walking into a situation that even remotely resembles that locker room in Cleveland.

The Cavs are rebuilding and have placed an emphasis on developing their younger players. Cook will be successful if he's able to provide solid minutes off the bench, assist in making sure players like Sexton and Garland have support on the floor and can provide energy in all other areas.

Cook won't just have to grind to earn his minutes in Cleveland but to potentially get his contract extended.

It's certainly an uphill battle—just as it is for everyone who signs a 10-day contract—but it's not impossible. It's up to Cook to make it happen.

