Browns Rumors: Von Miller, Carl Lawson, Bud Dupree Among Pass-Rushing Targets

The Cleveland Browns have numerous impending (or potential) free agent pass-rushers "on their radar" in advance of free agency beginning next week, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot mentioned that Cleveland is interested in Trey Hendrickson, Carl Lawson and Bud Dupree. She also said that the Browns like Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller but Denver is "trying to rework his $17.5 million 2021 salary to keep him."

The Browns went 11-5 during the 2020 season that included their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first playoff win since 1994. They already have a stud pass-rusher in Myles Garrett but are looking to add another dominant force to play alongside him.

The Browns are in position to do some work in free agency. Per Over the Cap, they have the 10th-most space in the league at $24.86 million.

Any of the Browns' potential targets would be a great fit to team up with Garrett and given Cleveland a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

Lawson, who played the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, finished second in the NFL with 32 quarterback hits. Hendrickson finished tied for second with 13.5 sacks. Dupree has had 19.5 sacks in his past 27 games over two seasons.

Miller missed the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL, but he produced in 2019 with eight sacks in 15 games.

Ultimately, the Browns could use more pass-rushing help. Per Pro Football Reference, the team had quarterback pressures on just 21.9 percent of dropbacks in 2020, which was the ninth-lowest mark in the NFL.

Garrett led the way with 12 sacks in 14 games. Olivier Vernon was second with 9.5 sacks in 14 games, but he is an impending free agent. No other Brown had five or more sacks.

All signs point to Cleveland landing someone to join a promising Browns team looking for its first ever Super Bowl. Teams can officially sign free agents to contracts after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17.