    Draymond Green Praises LaMelo Ball: 'He's a Problem. ... I Love His Game'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green after the Warriors defeated the Hornets in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has gained another admirer in Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

    During an appearance Tuesday on First Take (around the 1:15 mark), Green called Ball a "problem" for opposing teams and that "I love his game." The three-time All-Star went on to laud the guard's speed and passing ability.

    Ball is exceeding expectations in his first year with the Hornets. Through the first half of the season, he's averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. More impressively, the No. 3 overall draft pick is knocking down 37.8 percent of his three-pointers after converting 25.0 percent of those shots during his brief run in the National Basketball League overseas.

    Not surprisingly, FanDuel lists Ball as the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year at -550 (bet $550 to win $100). Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is next at +600 (bet $100 to win $600).

    Green almost certainly won't be the last to sing the 19-year-old's praises.

                  

