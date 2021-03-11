Warriors' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

The Golden State Warriors are interesting.

Go figure, right? In related news, the sky is usually blue, grass is mostly green and Stephen Curry is a basketball sorcerer.

But the Warriors are interesting for a specific reason right now. They have a chance to be among the hoops world's biggest movers and shakers between now and the March 25 trade deadline.

They hold two of the best trade chips in the entire market, and there's a not unreasonable argument they should put those assets in play to get Curry some badly needed relief. But if they don't want to mortgage so much of their future, they could search out smaller deals to upgrade around the margins.

Either way, this front office figures to be busy. This is where the Warriors stand within a fortnight of the trade cutoff.