    Yankees' Zack Britton to Undergo Surgery on Elbow Injury; May Miss 3-4 Months

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 9, 2021
    FILE - New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton winds up during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in New York, in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. Yankees left-hander Zack Britton is not throwing because of a sore pitching elbow, was to be examined by a doctor on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and could miss the start of the season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees announced that left-handed relief pitcher Zack Britton will undergo surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow.  

    Britton, who is supposed to have the surgery within the next few days, is expected to miss three to four months, per Andy Martino of SNY.

    The southpaw will be shut down completely for six weeks before building up to game shape.

    According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Boone said Tuesday there is "no timetable yet" regarding how long Britton may be out.

    Per Lou DiPietro of WFAN Sports Radio, Boone told reporters on Monday that Britton had discomfort in his left elbow after throwing a bullpen session Sunday and was scheduled for an MRI.

    Britton, 33, has been sensational for the Yankees since they acquired him in a 2018 midseason trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

    The 10-year veteran has posted a 2.14 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 111 regular-season appearances in New York while striking out 90 batters in 105.1 innings.

