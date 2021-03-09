    Twins SP Kenta Maeda's Home Target of Attempted Burglary in Los Angeles Area

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021

    Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda of Japan throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Police have launched an investigation after three people smashed windows at the home of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda near Los Angeles before being scared off by the house's alarm system.

    TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the alarms alerted police of the attempted burglary at 7:19 p.m. local time Sunday night. It appears no one was home at the time of the incident.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Ohtani Hype Is for Real 🙌

      @ZachRymer on why you shouldn't be afraid to buy in on the fully-healthy two-way star 📲

      Ohtani Hype Is for Real 🙌
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ohtani Hype Is for Real 🙌

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting Opening Day Lineups ✍️

      @JoelReuter projects every team's starting nine on April 1 📲

      Predicting Opening Day Lineups ✍️
      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Predicting Opening Day Lineups ✍️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Report from The Fort: Do the Twins have Enough Pitching?

      Report from The Fort: Do the Twins have Enough Pitching?
      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Report from The Fort: Do the Twins have Enough Pitching?

      Twins Daily
      via Twins Daily

      2021 Fantasy Baseball Advice

      Start prepping for your draft now 📲

      2021 Fantasy Baseball Advice
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2021 Fantasy Baseball Advice

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report