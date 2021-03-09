Twins SP Kenta Maeda's Home Target of Attempted Burglary in Los Angeles Area

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Police have launched an investigation after three people smashed windows at the home of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda near Los Angeles before being scared off by the house's alarm system.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the alarms alerted police of the attempted burglary at 7:19 p.m. local time Sunday night. It appears no one was home at the time of the incident.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

