Otto Porter Jr. Rumors: Execs Think Contract Buyout Is Possible; Warriors Linked

Otto Porter Jr. has been out since the start of February with back issues, and he might have played his last game with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, teams are keeping an eye on the forward, and "executives believe a buyout could occur."

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly among those interested in the 27-year-old, who is set to hit free agency in the offseason.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

