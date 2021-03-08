Jets' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The start of NFL free agency is quickly approaching on March 17, and that's when the New York Jets will begin to try to complement some of their young players with veterans who can help them try to turn the corner.

After going 2-14 last season, the Jets are heading into a new era after hiring Robert Saleh as head coach in January.

New York also has a ton of financial flexibility this offseason. Assuming the NFL salary cap will be around $180.5 million, it would currently have a little more than $77 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, which would be the second most in the league.

But how will New York opt to spend its money? Is it committed to Sam Darnold at quarterback, and how could that decision shape its offseason moves? The Jets have had five straight losing seasons and last reached the playoffs in 2010, and this offseason could help determine whether they're close to ending that drought.

Here's a look at three players New York should prioritize during this year's free-agency period.