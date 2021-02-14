Will Fuller Rumors: Texans FA WR Linked to Jets Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Buzz

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Receiver Will Fuller is reportedly "moving on" from the Houston Texans and could land with the New York Jets in free agency this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I believe the New York Jets, from what I'm hearing, are looking for yards-after-catch ability, speed on the perimeter," Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter. "Will Fuller will be one of those receivers they'll evaluate that brings that to the table."

Fuller could also follow Texans teammate Deshaun Watson if he is traded this offseason, per Fowler.

This could work out for everyone as John McClain of the Houston Chronicle recently reported the Jets are the most likely destination for Watson if the Texans do make a deal.

Even without Watson, Fuller could be a valuable addition for the Jets.

The 2016 first-round pick has always been a difference-maker when on the field, averaging 14.9 yards per reception in his career with 24 touchdowns in 53 appearances.

Fuller was especially impressive in 2020 with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games, ranking 10th in the NFL with 79.9 yards per game. No one in the league had more touchdowns in fewer than 14 games.

He could be a game-changing player for a Jets offense that ranked dead last in both points scored and total yards from scrimmage, including the 31st-ranked passing attack. No one on the roster finished with 700 receiving yards.

Fuller could immediately become a go-to option, representing a much-needed deep threat to pair with Jamison Crowder, who is more of a possession receiver.

There is still risk involved, notably Fuller's struggles staying active. The receiver has missed 25 games over the past four years, dealing with several injuries in addition to a six-game suspension in 2020 for violating the league's PED policy. The suspension will include the first game of the 2021 season.