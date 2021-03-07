    Stephen Curry Wins 2021 NBA 3 Point Contest: Scores, Highlights and Reaction

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the 3-point contest at basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry won the 3-Point Contest at Sunday's All-Star festivities because, well, duh. 

    Of course he did. 

    Curry won with a final-round score of 28. Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. finished as the runner-up with a final-round score of 27, while Jayson Tatum finished third (17).   

    It was Curry's second 3-Point Contest title.

    Curry didn't wait to put on a show, dropping a massive 31 points in his first round.

    That alone had folks excited:

    Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown were eliminated after the opening round. 

    While Tatum had a tough final round, Conley gave Curry something to think about with his impressive 27-point barrage. 

    But Curry, always the showman—always Mr. Clutch—still managed to beat him despite a slow start to his final round, missing his first four shots. He needed to sink his last two shots to earn the win, and sure enough, he hit both. 

    He is, after all, the greatest shooter who has ever lived. It's no surprise he'd win the 3-Point Contest, even with a bit of drama mixed in.

