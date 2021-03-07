Robert Covington Gifts 2 Tennessee State Students $25K Scholarships at ASG

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA All-Star festivities are all about recognizing and supporting historically Black colleges and universities, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington did what he could to help.

Before competing in Sunday's Skills Competition, Covington announced he was providing a $25,000 scholarship to two students from his alma mater, Tennessee State:

Covington played at Tennessee State from the 2009-10 season through the 2012-13 campaign and averaged 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 42.2 percent from three-point range.

He has since played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Trail Blazers during his NBA career and is now helping the next generation of students at his alma mater.