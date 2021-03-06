Knicks Rumors: NY Unsure It Has 'Surefire Starting PG' Despite Quickley, Rose

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly unsure if their long-term point guard is on the roster.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks don't know if they have a "surefire starting point guard" even with Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose in the fold.

The Knicks reportedly believe Quickley may be best off as a sixth man or off-ball guard, while Rose is 32 and a free agent at the end of the season.

Berman noted the Knicks have been monitoring Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball on the trade market.

Quickley has performed well beyond expectations as a rookie, but he has come off the bench in each of his 33 appearances this season.

In 18.8 minutes per game, 2020's No. 25 pick is averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Just as he was at Kentucky, Quickley has been more of an explosive scorer than a playmaker.

Rose, meanwhile, is enjoying a strong season split between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. New York acquired him from Detroit last month, and he's started three of the 10 games he has appeared in with the Knicks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 25 games overall, Rose is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Rose was once an NBA MVP and an elite point guard during his time playing under Tom Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls. While Rose isn't that same player, it is clear the Knicks head coach has a great deal of trust in him in New York.

For now, a timeshare between Quickley and Rose is working, as the Knicks have far exceeded expectations with a 19-18 record, which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference.

New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, and ending that drought would be a huge deal for one of the most maligned franchises in sports over the past decade or so.

While the team may be in the market for a long-term point guard once the season ends, this configuration may be good enough to do damage come playoff time.