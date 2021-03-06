    Knicks Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo 'Remains in Play' for NY Ahead of Deadline

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo reportedly "remains in play" for the New York Knicks ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on March 25.

    Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Friday that Oladipo, whose contract runs out after the 2020-21 season, is viewed as a short-term rental who can help end the Knicks' seven-year playoff drought.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine ahead of the deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

