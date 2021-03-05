Best Landing Spots for Blake Griffin After Release from Pistons

0 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

Blake Griffin is now free to find a new NBA team.

The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player has agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. The team had removed him from the rotation in mid-February while searching for a trade that was never especially likely to materialize. Griffin was on the books for $36.8 million this season with a $39 million player option on next season, making it exponentially difficult to find workable suitors and deals.

That won't be a problem now. A handful of teams are already interested in his services, per Wojnarowski: the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers. The New York Times' Marc Stein added the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers to that fold.

Which landing spot from that gaggle of admirers profiles as the best fit? Is there a suitor not on the list that makes a ton of sense?

The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III reported rival executives expect Griffin to end up with the Nets, but there's wiggle room for some imagination. Let's parse the landscape to see whether we can suss out mutually beneficial destinations.