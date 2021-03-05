    8 Astros Pitchers Sent Home from Spring Training Camp Because of COVID Protocols

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Houston Astros logo shines off sleeve of first base coach Dave Clark in the ninth inning of Astros' 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, May 29, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Houston Astros will be without eight pitchers for the time being because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

    Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters on Friday that Bryan Abreu, Luis Garcia, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier, Pedro Baez, Enoli Paredes, Francis Martes and Hector Velazquez were sent home. 

    General manager James Click addressed the situation, but didn't specify if any of the players tested positive for the coronavirus:

    "Part of the reason that so many players are away from camp for health and safety [protocols] is because we want to cast a wide net. And the protocols cast a wide net to make sure if there are delays between contagious stages and positive test results, that those don't lead to an outbreak.

    "We are following Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols and this is what they call for. We and the league believe that, by following them, we will ensure the rest of the guys are not exposed and we can continue to get ready for the season."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      Did JBJ Just Make the Brewers NL Central Favorites?

      Why @ZachRymer says the All-Star OF gives Milwaukee the edge over St. Louis this season 📲

      Did JBJ Just Make the Brewers NL Central Favorites?
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Did JBJ Just Make the Brewers NL Central Favorites?

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      McCullers on Debut: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

      McCullers on Debut: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      McCullers on Debut: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Memorable Spring 1-Hit Wonders

      Looking back at ten spring training standouts who did almost nothing else the rest off their careers ➡️

      Memorable Spring 1-Hit Wonders
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Memorable Spring 1-Hit Wonders

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: MLB, MLBPA Have No Plans to Discuss Expanded Playoffs, Universal DH

      Report: MLB, MLBPA Have No Plans to Discuss Expanded Playoffs, Universal DH
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: MLB, MLBPA Have No Plans to Discuss Expanded Playoffs, Universal DH

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report