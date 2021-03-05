8 Astros Pitchers Sent Home from Spring Training Camp Because of COVID Protocols

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Astros will be without eight pitchers for the time being because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters on Friday that Bryan Abreu, Luis Garcia, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier, Pedro Baez, Enoli Paredes, Francis Martes and Hector Velazquez were sent home.

General manager James Click addressed the situation, but didn't specify if any of the players tested positive for the coronavirus:

"Part of the reason that so many players are away from camp for health and safety [protocols] is because we want to cast a wide net. And the protocols cast a wide net to make sure if there are delays between contagious stages and positive test results, that those don't lead to an outbreak.

"We are following Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols and this is what they call for. We and the league believe that, by following them, we will ensure the rest of the guys are not exposed and we can continue to get ready for the season."

