Yankees' Aaron Boone: 'I Feel Great' After Undergoing Pacemaker Surgery

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is on the mend after undergoing surgery Wednesday to receive a pacemaker.

Boone tweeted on Friday that he's feeling great and "can't wait to be back" with the team soon:

The Yankees announced Boone was taking an immediate medical leave to undergo a procedure at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Even though the team didn't put a timetable on Boone's potential return, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday that he could be back within two to three days after the operation:

"All we care about is him. I really applaud him for being open with our fans through the media and sharing what he's going through. He wanted to assure everyone that this has become a routine procedure and it's just something that's necessary; it's time to get it out of the way and [he'll] see you sooner rather than later."

Per ESPN's Marly Rivera, the 47-year-old was released from the hospital Thursday. Boone previously underwent open heart surgery in 2009 to replace an aortic valve that been an issue since he was in college.

The Yankees skipper said in a statement that doctors determined he needed a pacemaker after undergoing tests to determine the cause of recent lightheadedness, shortness of breath and low energy over the past two months.

Boone is entering his fourth season as New York's manager. He has led the team to the postseason in each of his first three years, including an American League East title and an appearance in the ALCS during the 2019 season.

The Yankees will open the regular season on April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.