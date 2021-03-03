Eric Gordon Trade Rumors: 'Great Deal of Interest' in Rockets SG

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets' recent struggles could lead to them trading multiple players by the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

Before their loss Wednesday to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with Stephen A. Smith on SportsCenter to discuss some Rockets players who could get moved, including guard Eric Gordon (58-second mark):

"There's a great deal of interest in Gordon," Wojnarowski said. "Twelve straight losses in Houston, Stephen A., are they going to move off of this team and be willing to just dive into the lottery, or do they want to keep some of these assets around?"

Heading into Wednesday, Gordon, 32, was averaging 17.8 points on 43.7 percent shooting overall and 32.8 percent from three-point range. His 2019-20 shooting struggles (36.9 percent from the field) appear to be far behind him.

The lifetime 36.8 percent three-point shooter could be a great addition to a contending team looking to add more scoring help either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

However, Gordon does have at least two more years on his contract, per HoopsHype. He's owed $18.2 million in 2021-22 and $19.5 million in 2022-23. His $20.9 million salary in 2023-24 is non-guaranteed for the time being.

Wojnarowski discussed some of the other Rockets who might be on the move between now and the deadline:

"They've been very active, they're going to continue to be active up until March 25."

"P.J. Tucker, who's in the last year of his deal, they've been very engaged in talks about moving him. Contenders like Milwaukee, Brooklyn, the Lakers, Miami have all shown interest in him.

"And Victor Oladipo, who turned down a two-year, $45 million extension, he's in the last year of his deal. I think there'll be a lot of teams, calling, gauging the willingness of Houston to move on from him. What kind of package could they potentially get for him? Do they want to move forward with him?

"I think how Oladipo's health is, how he plays between now and March 25, I think that's going to play a role in how Houston looks at this."

The 11-23 Houston Rockets lost their 13th straight game on Wednesday with a 132-114 home defeat to former Rocket guard James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. They now have the NBA's third-worst record.

Their first half of the regular season is over, and they are set to play nine games before the March 25 trade deadline.