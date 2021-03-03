Pacers' T.J. McConnell Becomes 10th Player to Record Triple-Double with Steals

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers reserve T.J. McConnell put together a performance for the history books Wednesday in a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McConnell recorded only the 11th triple-double with steals in NBA history since the stat became an official part of box scores in 1973. He's the first to do it off the bench.

McConnell's final line in the win was an astounding 16 points, 13 assists, 10 steals and four rebounds. He also sank all eight of his field-goal attempts and blocked one shot.

The Arizona alum is the first player to notch a triple-double with points, assists and steals since Mookie Blaylock accomplished the feat with the Atlanta Hawks in 1998 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kevin Johnson, Alvin Robertson, Clyde Drexler and Fat Lever are the only other players to do it.

Nine of McConnell's steals occurred in the first half, which also set an NBA record.

He's the first Pacer to record a triple-double off the bench since Detlef Schrempf in 1993.