    Video: James Harden Gets Mixed Reception from Rockets Fans in Return with Nets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' James Harden runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Rather predictably, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden received a mixed reaction with loud boos but also some cheers when his name was announced at Toyota Center prior to Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.

    Harden played in front of those fans in Houston from the 2012-13 campaign until he was traded earlier this season. 

    It makes sense that the reaction was mixed. On the one hand, he is one of the best players in franchise history who led the Rockets to the playoffs in all eight of his full seasons and won a league MVP during his Houston tenure.

    On the other hand, his time with the Rockets came to a rocky conclusion.

    Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports noted nine-time All-Star requested a trade that "hung over the team throughout the preseason and the beginning of the regular season, first when he skipped the beginning of training camp while openly partying, then publicly airing his grievances with the team."

    Things got particularly ugly when he said, "This Situation Is Crazy. I Don't Think It Can Be Fixed."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That didn't stop the Rockets from preparing a video celebrating his time with the team:

    Harden never won a championship in Houston but has an opportunity to do so with Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on one of the best teams in the league.

    Related

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets

      The Beard went off in his return to Houston with 29 pts, 10 rebs, 14 asts

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden, Adidas Support BK 🙏

      Instead of billboards in Brooklyn for his shoe, Harden and Adidas redirected money to minority-owned businesses (ESPN)

      Harden, Adidas Support BK 🙏
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Harden, Adidas Support BK 🙏

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      James Harden receives boos, cheers in return to Houston for Nets-Rockets (video)

      James Harden receives boos, cheers in return to Houston for Nets-Rockets (video)
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden receives boos, cheers in return to Houston for Nets-Rockets (video)

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      James Harden hears plenty of boos in his Houston return

      James Harden hears plenty of boos in his Houston return
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden hears plenty of boos in his Houston return

      New York Post
      via New York Post