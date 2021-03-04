Heat's Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

1 of 3

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

One can debate whether Miami made the right move when abandoning the James Harden sweepstakes. What can't be argued, though, is the Heat's obvious need for offense.

Just four teams average fewer points per game. Only six have a worse offensive rating. The Heat's top two scorers, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, can be frustratingly passive on offense any given night.

Bradley Beal would be a godsend—if the Washington Wizards made him available in trade, and if the Heat wound up with the best offer on the table. Both of those are massive ifs, but a long-shot move for Beal is still the one major move that could change everything about the Heat's championship outlook.

He's the alpha scorer who could bring this roster together. They'd go from lacking knockout-powered scoring punch to rostering the favorite to capture the scoring crown. When he has his legs under him, Beal can play Erik Spoelstra-approved levels of defense, too. Plus, Beal's outside shot is sharp enough to keep defensive attention on him and away from Butler and Adebayo.

Would it take Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Precious Achiuwa and Kendrick Nunn to get Beal? Yes—that and more. Would it still be worth it at that point? Without question. Miami's window to strike with Butler is right this second, and a blockbuster trade for Beal would officially throw the Heat's hat into the championship ring.