Chris Antonetti: Mickey Callaway MLB Investigation Must 'Maintain Its Integrity'

In the wake of additional allegations of inappropriate behavior by former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, Cleveland president Chris Antonetti said he would abstain from any comments in order to best assist with Major League Baseball's investigation.

Antonetti has become a central figure in further reporting by Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, who first reported on initial allegations against Callaway a month ago. Callaway is currently suspended from his role as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach pending MLB's investigation. He worked for Cleveland in the same capacity from 2010-2017 before managing the New York Mets for two years from 2018-2019.

Antonetti told reporters in February he had no prior knowledge of complaints against Callaway, however, Strang and Ghiroli noted a previously undisclosed incident concerning Callaway in 2017 led to Antonetti's direct involvement.

Asked if he wanted to revise his comments on Wednesday, the team president held back:

"I very much want to answer that. At this point I'm not able to. The last time we talked, the investigation had not yet started, so I had more latitude with what I was able to share. With the ongoing investigation, the most important thing is that the investigation is able to maintain its integrity, its thoroughness, its impartiality.

"And I don't want to do anything that would jeopardize that investigation. As importantly, we look forward to learning what that investigation reveals so we can make sure that we address everything in totality and not in piecemeal."

The president confirmed the franchise is fully cooperating with MLB and apologized for not speaking with reporters on Tuesday, leaving manager Terry Francona to answer for Antonetti's previous comments.

According to Strang and Ghiroli, Antonetti was aware of complaints that Callaway had sent explicit photos to a married woman in 2017 after the woman's husband contacted the team:

"An angry husband repeatedly called the team’s fan services department to complain that Callaway had sent 'pornographic material' to his wife. Those calls were brought to the attention of Antonetti, manager Terry Francona and general manager Mike Chernoff; the Indians spoke with Callaway about the matter. A Cleveland attorney spoke with the wife and said – in a phone call that was recorded–that Callaway had expressed remorse to him. The attorney added that 'the Indians are frickin’ pissed as hell' at Callaway and offered to have Francona call the husband. Additionally, an MLB security official contacted the husband and told him: 'Mickey wants this all to go away,' and the husband later emailed MLB directly about Callaway."

One Cleveland employee told The Athletic that Callaway's behavior was "the worst-kept secret in the organization."