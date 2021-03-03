Report: Peyton Manning's Nephew Arch Has Tennessee Scholarship Offer Reaffirmed

Ted Jackson/Associated Press

New Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has reportedly reaffirmed the program's scholarship offer to quarterback Arch Manning. The nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning is a member of the 2023 college football recruiting class.

Ryan Callahan of 247Sports reported Wednesday the Volunteers, Peyton's alma mater, made an offer under previous head coach Jeremy Pruitt last summer, and the new staff will continue to pursue the coveted prospect.

Manning attracts plenty of attention given his last name and his famous family, but he's shown no trouble handling the spotlight.

He took over the Isidore Newman School (La.) offense as a freshman in 2019, throwing 34 touchdowns in 10 games, per MaxPreps. He completed 71.8 percent of his throws for 1,643 yards with 19 TDs and seven interceptions across eight appearances in 2020, adding eight rushing scores.

His father, Cooper, told 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge (via 247Sports' Ben Garrett) in June that Tennessee and Ole Miss were making the biggest recruiting pushes along with Duke, Georgia and LSU. Eli Manning and Arch's grandfather Archie Manning both played at Ole Miss.

"I'm still learning how it all works," Cooper said. "It starts earlier than it ever did back when we were exposed to it. At this time, Peyton had probably not even gotten a letter yet. It's a little early, and we've been trying to keep it normal. It can get away from you here."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Arch, who already possesses a 6'3½", 200-pound frame, should see more scholarship offers roll in if his development continues on this trajectory.

He could follow in the footsteps of Peyton or Eli, or he may choose to chart his own path like Peyton did when he joined the Volunteers rather than attend Ole Miss like Archie.

The biggest challenge for the staff at whichever school he chooses will probably be trying to keep expectations under control.