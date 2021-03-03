    Trevor Bauer Wanted to Join Mets After NYM Merchandise Leaked on Website

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021
    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts after recording a strikeout against Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Reds won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The New York Mets were on the verge of signing Trevor Bauer after a mishap on his personal website dropped Mets merchandise. 

    Appearing on the Starting 9 podcast, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, said the reigning National League Cy Young winner was prepared to join the Mets after the mistake (warning: contains NSFW language). 

    "Call the Dodgers, it's done. It's gonna be the other team," Luba said Bauer told her. "I can't do that to a fanbase. This decision's been made."

    Speculation that Bauer was going to sign with New York began when his website started selling a signed Mets hat on Feb. 5:

    That same day, Bauer announced in a YouTube video he was signing with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30-year-old later signed a three-year, $102 million contract that includes opt-outs after the first two seasons and will make him the highest-paid player in MLB in 2021 ($40 million) and 2022 ($45 million). 

    The Mets were the other finalist in the Bauer sweepstakes. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported New York's offer to the right-hander was for three years and $105 million with opt-outs after the first two years and up to $80 million in salary through 2022. 

    Bauer became the first pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to win the NL Cy Young award. He led the NL with a 1.73 ERA and finished second with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched. 

