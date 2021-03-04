Warriors' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Stephen Curry's absurd offensive outbursts are a sight to behold. They also should be a call to action for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

The two-time MVP is doing all the heavy lifting he can, but he needs more help. With no Klay Thompson (torn Achilles), Curry is doing his best to prop up an undermanned supporting cast.

The Dubs have the trade ammunition to change that, starting with two of the Association's top trade chips: rookie James Wiseman and a top-three-protected 2021 first-round pick owed by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State could aim as high as its imagination can travel if it put both on the table, but even one would be enough to land an impact piece.

If the goal is to support Curry and pursue maximum competitiveness this season, the following three players should be on the Warriors' radar.