Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry Expected to Participate in NBA 3-Point Contest

Stephen Curry will already be in Atlanta for the All-Star Game on March 7, and the Golden State Warriors star is reportedly going to add extra work to his itinerary for the day.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Curry is expected to be one of the players in the 3-Point Contest.

Haynes previously reported that Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers will also take part in the event.

As part of the NBA's All-Star festivities this year, every event will take place on the same day. The 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge will be held before the All-Star Game, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET, while the Slam Dunk Contest will take place during halftime.

Curry has previously competed in the annual shooting exhibition six times, most recently in 2019. The two-time NBA MVP won the event in 2015 by scoring 27 points in the championship round to beat Warriors teammate Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

After playing just five games last season because of a broken finger, Curry has made an excellent return to form so far in 2020-21. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 29.5 points per game and is shooting 41.3 percent from three-point range.

The 32-year-old currently leads the NBA in three-pointers made (164) and attempted (397). Lillard is a distant second in both categories with 135 three-pointers made on 355 attempts.