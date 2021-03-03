Cowboys' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys walk into 2021 free agency with a lot of needs on the roster and not a lot of money to address them.

Jerry Jones and Co. have a projected $23.9 million, according to Spotrac's projections based on a $185 million salary cap. That number evaporates pretty quickly when you assume that the team will eventually come to an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Whether it's a long-term extension or another year on the franchise tag, the quarterback's contract figures to take up all of that cap room.

Of course, cap space is a malleable concept in the NFL. The team can use cuts, restructures and trades to clear more room, but that means they are going to have to be frugal when it comes to free agency. Last year, several signings didn't work out.

Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Dontari Poe were supposed to help provide a veteran presence to a defense that needed it. Instead, the team went 0-of-3 and the defense struggled.

Here are some of the names they should steer clear of to avoid seeing the same situation in 2021.