March 3, 2021
Cowboys' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys walk into 2021 free agency with a lot of needs on the roster and not a lot of money to address them.
Jerry Jones and Co. have a projected $23.9 million, according to Spotrac's projections based on a $185 million salary cap. That number evaporates pretty quickly when you assume that the team will eventually come to an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Whether it's a long-term extension or another year on the franchise tag, the quarterback's contract figures to take up all of that cap room.
Of course, cap space is a malleable concept in the NFL. The team can use cuts, restructures and trades to clear more room, but that means they are going to have to be frugal when it comes to free agency. Last year, several signings didn't work out.
Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Dontari Poe were supposed to help provide a veteran presence to a defense that needed it. Instead, the team went 0-of-3 and the defense struggled.
Here are some of the names they should steer clear of to avoid seeing the same situation in 2021.
S Xavier Woods
TE Hunter Henry
The Cowboys haven't had a dominant tight end since Jason Witten's prime. Dalton Schultz was fine as the primary target at the position this season, but it could be tempting to target Hunter Henry in free agency.
The problem is, tight end should be near the bottom of the list of needs the Cowboys have to address. Blake Jarwin should return from injury, and the Cowboys' cap situation means they are just going to have to trust that Jarwin and Schultz can continue to improve.
With plenty of money and resources invested in the receiving trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, another receiving option may not be top of the Cowboys' wish list.
Even if you want to make the argument that Gallup has just one year left on his contract and Henry could upgrade the tight end position and offset that loss, Henry is still not a sure thing.
Firstly, he's injury-prone for a 26-year-old. He missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, and he still has yet to play all 16 games in a season.
Those injuries have meant Henry has never really lived up to the potential he showed as a second-round pick in 2016.
At this point, Henry's name recognition as an early draft pick for a tight end has surpassed his actual production on the field. He caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns with Justin Herbert as his quarterback last year.
There's little reason to believe he's going to surpass those kinds of numbers at this point. The Cowboys can get that from Schultz this season by standing pat with the tight ends they have.
CB Patrick Peterson
As previously noted when talking about Xavier Woods, the Cowboys secondary is going to look different in 2021. After a below-average performance in 2020, there isn't much reason to believe the Cowboys won't address their cornerback room in the draft and free agency.
Patrick Peterson is one of the biggest-name options that could be available, so it makes some sense he could be a target. But Peterson should be out of their price range and off their radar.
The eight-time Pro Bowler is going to be 31 this season and projects to earn a deal in the three-year, $31.4 million range, according to Spotrac's projections.
If Dallas already had an elite defense and this was the one piece they were missing to be dominant, he might be worth it. But they aren't in a position to go all-in on one free agent, and this type of contract would eat up their budget quickly.
The fact is, Peterson is a player who has relied on being an elite athlete, and he's already showing signs of decline. Over the last two seasons, he has surrendered a passer rating of around 99 when targeted. His five interceptions in that timeframe cover for the fact that he was PFF's 83rd-ranked cornerback last season.
Instead, the Cowboys will need to look for better value. Someone like Troy Hill would make more sense. He's projected to make $6.3 million per year and was PFF's 27th-ranked corner last season.