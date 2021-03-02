UFC 259: Previewing Blachowicz-Adesanya and Other Matches on the Card

2 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya (20-0) hasn't been in the UFC all that long, but he's already established himself as one of the sport's top fighters.

Since joining the promotion's roster in 2018, the unbeaten striker has captured the UFC middleweight title, and beaten the likes of Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Not bad for a few years' work.

Adesanya has achieved so much in such a short time that he's already been given the opportunity to leave his native division in search of new challenges in the next weight class up—the kind of opportunity that's historically been reserved for long-serving champions like Anderson Silva and mainstream superstars like Conor McGregor.

Adesanya will get this opportunity in the main event of UFC 259 when he challenges new light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8) for a second title.

If the middleweight champ is able to do as the oddsmakers suspect defeat Blachowicz, he'll join McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo as one of just five fighters in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously. That accomplishment would not only cement him as one of the sport's current pound-for-pound kings, but as one of the best fighters ever—period.

However, Adesanya's mission is perhaps more difficult than the oddsmakers—DraftKings has him as a -230 favorite—believe.

While the light heavyweight champion Blachowicz has experienced several noteworthy setbacks since he joined the UFC roster in 2014, he has recently ascended to what looks like his final form, propelled by his newly discovered knockout power—or, as he calls it, his "Legendary Polish Power."

Blachowicz has come up short just once in his last nine fights, sandwiching a knockout loss to Thiago Santos between violent victories over Devin Clark, Jared Cannonier, Jimi Manuwa, Nikita Krylov, Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza, Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes. The win over Reyes—a second-round knockout at UFC 253 last September—earned him the vacant UFC light heavyweight strap.

The intention here is not to suggest that Blachowicz should be favored against Adesanya, only to note that he should not be counted out. Adesanya could leave the Octagon at UFC 259 with a second belt slung over his shoulder. He could just as easily find himself coming to under the Jumbotron, wondering what happened.

If MMA is a game of inches, this fight will most likely come down to fractions of inches. Don't blink.