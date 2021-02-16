Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 258

4 of 4

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

4. Rose Namajunas

3. Weili Zhang

2. Valentina Shevchenko

1. Amanda Nunes

Our women's Top 5 is unchanged since our last update, but there are a couple of things we should reiterate.

We'll start with our No. 5 fighter: former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who has not fought since she lost a split decision to strawweight champ Weili Zhang in March 2020.

The Polish fighter nearly lost her spot in our Top 5 to Andrade—a woman she holds a win over—on the basis of her recent inactivity. However, we decided to continue holding off on this switch for one reason.

While Jedrzejczyk has made it clear she's not retired, she has also emphasized that she won't be taking another fight until she's able to resume training at American Top Team in South Florida—not an easy thing to do thanks to the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 era.

That gave us the impression that it could be some time before the 33-year-old makes it back to the Octagon, but just when we were about to 86 her from the Top 5, she got back to training at ATT. It's far from an official fight announcement, but it's a step toward it and secures her status at No. 5 for now.

Our No. 4 spot is still the property of two-time Jedrzejczyk foil Rose Namajunas, who is riding an impressive decision win over our No. 6 fighter, Andrade. She is expected to get the next crack at UFC strawweight champion Zhang, and she will move up this list with a win in that fight.

Zhang is our No. 3 fighter. While she hasn't fought since March, when she narrowly escaped the Octagon with her title after a war with Jedrzejczyk, that's not her fault.

The pandemic has made it difficult for her to leave her native China, but it looks increasingly likely that her long-rumored title defense against Namajunas will happen quite soon—potentially in Singapore. For the moment, her inactivity is no cause for concern with respect to her position on this list.

Our No. 2 spot is still held by UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. While the official UFC rankings had her ranked behind Zhang for many months, we've always viewed her as the more accomplished and more proven fighter.

After her lopsided decision win over Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 late last year, the UFC finally followed our lead and moved her ahead of Zhang, and we're glad to see it. Sometimes, logic prevails.

With our No. 2 fighter covered, let's move on to the No. 1 spot, which to nobody's surprise is still held by Amanda Nunes.

The Brazilian, 32, owns the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles and has defeated every other woman to hold UFC titles in either division. For those with short memories, that includes De Randamie, Holm, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. Throw in her two decision wins over Shevchenko, and her status as MMA's pound-for-pound queen is irrefutable.

Nunes is slated to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on March 6. While this fight is widely considered a squash match, it doesn't matter. Nunes has already cemented herself as the greatest female fighter of all time.

The only way that fight has any bearing on this list is if Anderson wins, and that would go down as one of the greatest upsets in MMA history.