Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 257

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The official UFC rankings are a farce. That sounds harsh, but it's the truth.

The entire system seems to be predicated on the whims and fancies of the voting panelists, many of whom don't even appear to closely follow mixed martial arts. There is no consistency in terms of what happens when a ranked fighter changes weight classes or retires. There is legitimate evidence that suggests the UFC nudges its panelists in the directions it deems most suitable.

We here at Bleacher Report are tired of it and have decided to take a stand by creating our own UFC pound-for-pound lists: one list for men and another for women.

We will update our pound-for-pound rankings after each UFC pay-per-view and, with a little luck, bring some order to the chaotic world of mixed martial arts.

Without further ado, here are the new B/R Pound-for-Pound UFC Rankings after Saturday's wild UFC 257 card out of the Etihad Arena on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi—the promotion's first pay-per-view offering of the new year.