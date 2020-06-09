Attempting to Answer the Biggest Questions About UFC Fight Island

5 of 6

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

We've already covered the fact that Abu Dhabi is wicked hot. We're talking about a heat so relentless that fighters and coaches have expressed worry that performances might be affected.

The heat is the big issue with promoting events in Abu Dhabi under ordinary circumstances. During the coronavirus pandemic, there are obviously many more factors at play (as B/R's own Scott Harris detailed in an article last month).

On June 9, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total cases in the country to 39,904. In other words, the virus is still a very real threat in the country, which means the UFC is going to have a very difficult time ensuring the safety of its fighters and staff while on the ground. Then again, that would be true in pretty much any country the UFC could visit at present. So perhaps the real question is not whether the UFC should be promoting events on Yas Island, but whether the UFC should be promoting events at all.

While that question has divided fans and pundits, we know where Dana White stands.

"I have over 350 employees who work for me," White stated on Instagram live in March. "Multi-billion-dollar companies are laying off all their employees right now. We haven't laid off one person at the UFC. And every fighter that fights for me will fight three times this year. Our schedule will go on. Everybody's gonna get paid, and we will figure this out, and we will be the first sport back on. And, uh, f--k that s--t. Everything will go on."

Thankfully, White told TMZ that there will be "lots of testing, lots of quarantining and lots of fighting" on Fight Island.

It's a risky operation, but hopefully it all goes down without a hitch.