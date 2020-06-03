Stock Up, Stock Down: Making Sense of the Rankings After UFC on ESPN 9

0 of 7

Tyron Woodley’s loss to Gilbert Burns could not have been more damaging for his standing in the official UFC rankings.

Last Saturday, in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9, the former UFC welterweight champion returned to the cage for the first time since he surrendered his title to Kamaru Usman in early 2019. For five rounds, he was comprehensively beaten by Burns, en route to the first two-fight losing streak of his illustrious career.

In an unsurprising twist, this outcome had a huge affect on the UFC welterweight rankings. It also caused a shakeup to the men’s pound-for-pound list, on which Woodley was a long-time staple.

Interestingly, the UFC on ESPN 9 card also caused significant shake-ups to the rankings for several other divisions, including heavyweight and men’s flyweight.

Without out any further ado, let’s get to work and unpack the changes.

Note: The men's bantamweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight divisions and women’s strawweight, flyweight and bantamweight divisions did not experience any changes in the new UFC rankings. Weight classes are organized based on the significance of the changes to the rankings.