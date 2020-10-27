Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 254

1 of 4

Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

10. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Petr Yan

8. Max Holloway

7. Justin Gaethje

6. Dustin Poirier

The back end of our men’s pound-for-pound rankings look quite different than it did in our last update, and that’s all thanks to a big change to our top-5.

We’ll cover all that in the next slide, but first things first:

Our No. 10 spot is now held by UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who makes his debut in our rankings. We considered giving the No. 10 spot to new UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, but opted for the flyweight champ because he’s only lost once in a 20-fight pro career, whereas Blachowicz has experienced a number of losses in the Octagon alone.

At No. 9, we have UFC bantamweight champ Petr Yan. Yan made his debut in these rankings in our last update, and if he’s victorious in his UFC 256 title defense against Aljamain Sterling, he could well take another big step toward the top-5.

Our No 8. Spot is held by former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. While there’s no question Holloway is one of the best fighters in the world, he’s now riding back-to-back losses to the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and has not won a fight since he beat Frankie Edgar over a year ago. If he doesn’t pick up a win soon, he risks taking a tumble down this list.

At No. 7, we have Justin Gaethje, who was defeated by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 254 main event. Ordinarily, a fighter riding a loss would not move up our list, but Gaethje has done so because of the aforementioned shuffle in our top-5, and because we feel he should be ranked ahead of Holloway based on his recent accomplishments.

At No. 6, finally, we have the UFC’s no. 2-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, who is riding a big win over Dan Hooker, and holds a fairly recent triumph over Gaethje. Poirier is widely expected to fight Conor McGregor in January, and with Nurmagomedov retired, many fans believe this fight could be contested with the division’s vacant title on the line. If that’s indeed how things shake out, and Poirier manages to capture the belt, don't be surprised if he rockets into our top-5.