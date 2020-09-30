Top 10 Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 253

2 of 4

5. Stipe Miocic

4. Israel Adesanya

3. Kamaru Usman

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

1. Jon Jones

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, the newest entrant into our illustrious men's pound-for-pound top five, was back in action in the UFC 253 main event, defending his title against unbeaten Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa.

Ahead of the fight, Costa was widely hailed as the champion's toughest adversary to date. Contrary to that perception, Adesanya was the picture of dominance in the fight, dropping and stopping his challenger in Round 2.

In the same way that we had to ask ourselves if Blachowicz's UFC 253 win was enough to displace Petr Yan on the previous slide, we had to ask ourselves if Adesanya's UFC 253 triumph was valuable enough to move him ahead of UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in our top five.

We decided it was.

While Miocic now holds two victories over Daniel Cormier, who was a staple of pound-for-pound lists everywhere until he retired in August, he hasn't fought anybody other than Cormier since January 2018, when he defeated Francis Ngannou. That's not his fault, but Adesanya has simply been more active against a far wider range of top-10 foes, most notably Costa, Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker. He also gets extra points for being undefeated.

While Adesanya's UFC 253 win was enough to push him past Miocic, we're keeping him behind his fellow Nigerian, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, for the time being. The pair have both defended their titles twice and have faced roughly the same scale of opposition, but Usman has been the picture of dominance, while Adesanya scraped by Yoel Romero in an undeniable stinker earlier this year. For that reason, he's still one spot behind the welterweight champ.

Beyond Miocic, Adesanya and Usman, our men's pound-for-pound top five is rounded out by undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who recently vacated his belt to move up to heavyweight.

Jones gets our top spot because he's been beating top-level opponents since before Nurmagomedov even made his UFC debut, and he's still doing so today—even if his last two victories were more competitive than we're used to. If Nurmagomedov beats Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24, however, he might just scoot past Jones into the No. 1 spot.

With that covered, let's turn our attention to the best women in the UFC.