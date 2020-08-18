B/R's Top-10 Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 252

1 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

10. Petr Yan

9. Max Holloway

8. Justin Gaethje

7. Dustin Poirier

6. Alexander Volkanovski

The bottom half of our men's pound-for-pound top 10 hasn't changed much since our last rankings update, but there is one notable shake-up.

The official UFC rankings do not seem to have any consistent protocols in terms of what happens when a fighter retires from competition. Sometimes, retiring fighters will be booted from the rankings immediately. Other times, they'll linger in the rankings for months after their retirement announcements. The latest example of this glaring inconsistency? Henry Cejudo was ejected from the UFC bantamweight rankings and the men's pound-for-pound rankings almost immediately following his retirement announcement in May. Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is still featured in both the lightweight rankings and on the men's pound-for-pound list despite retiring in June.

One of the main goals of these B/R rankings is to exercise a little more consistency in that area, so allow us to introduce a new hard-and-fast rule: when a fighter announces their retirement, they're no longer eligible for our rankings. That's not to say they can't work their way back into the rankings after making a comeback, but once they announce their retirement, they're ineligible for the duration of that retirement.

That means Daniel Cormier, who confirmed his retirement plans after losing a decision to Stipe Miocic in the UFC 252 main last weekend, is off our list. He held the No. 5 spot in the most recent edition of these rankings, but having closed the curtains on his illustrious career, has been cut from our Top 10, clearing the way for another fighter to enter.

That fighter is none other than new UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who earned his belt with a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 251 in July.

After winning the bantamweight title, Yan very nearly made it into the last edition of these rankings, but he hadn't done quite enough to surpass the likes of former featherweight champ Max Holloway, interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje, longtime lightweight contender Dustin Poirier or reigning UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

With Cormier out, however, he's now a shoo-in.