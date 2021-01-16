Max Holloway and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ABC 1

0 of 7

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the UFC promoted its first event of 2021—which also happened to mark the promotion’s debut on the ABC network.

The card was headlined by a featherweight showdown between the division’s former champion Max Holloway and boxing specialist Calvin Kattar, its No. 6 contender. Co-headlining honors, meanwhile, went to fan favorite welterweight veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown, who had been matched up twice previously to no avail. Other highlights of the card included appearances from highly regarded fighters like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Li Jingliang, and Joaquin Buckley.

As it turns out, the UFC got the recipe for its debut on ABC exactly right.

When all was said and done, the card immediately stood out as a Fight of the Year contender for 2021—a pretty impressive feat considering it’s the first card of the year.

But who, by the time the action subsided, really gained the most ground? And who sustained the biggest setbacks? Keep scrolling for our take on the real winners and losers from UFC on ABC 1.