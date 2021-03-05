Biggest Surprises and Disappointments from NBA's First Half

1 of 10

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic came into this season with massive expectations. Both had already made a pair of All-NBA teams, both had ridiculously productive statistical track records, and both had already been responsible for considerable team success despite their relative youth.

It's not a surprise they're playing well.

But the NBA was marginalizing centers. That's been the narrative for several years, right? Bigs were going extinct. Playoff teams built around hulking 5s, no matter how dominant, couldn't seriously contend for a title. The rising tide of three-point shooting, the necessity of defensive switchability, the doubling down on skill over size—all of it suggested there was some kind of cap on how effective a true big man could be.

This season, Jokic and Embiid are forcing a reconsideration of all that.

Maybe those old-school types really are being shoved out of the game. But these two are legitimate MVP candidates, probably ranking somewhere in the top three on most informal ballots. You have to go all the way back to 1999-00 (Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning) to find the last time two true centers showed up in the top three in MVP voting.

Embiid's balletic feet, raw strength, offensive polish and savant-like foul-drawing have made him the hardest frontcourt cover in the league.

Jokic's passing and three-level scoring have all hit new levels this year. He's not Embiid's equal defensively, but he's an offensive genius and in the best shape of his life. He plods when he wants to now, not because that's his only speed. He's got another gear when he needs it.

Embiid and Jokic are both top-three in win shares and box plus/minus, and they're first and second, respectively, in FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR WAR metric.

By whatever statistical measure you choose, or even if you rely only on the eye test, these two are dominating like never before.

Forget the demise. We might be witnessing the rebirth of the center.