Lakers' LeBron James on Self-Motivation: 'I Have a Responsibility Beyond Myself'

Four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four regular-season MVPs and countless other accolades, and LeBron James doesn't look close to done.

The 36-year-old James hasn't missed a game this season and said after Sunday's 117-91 win over the Golden State Warriors that he keeps himself motivated by reminding himself his responsibility goes "beyond [himself]."

"At the end of the day, there's still some kids out there watching me," James Lakers" target="_blank">told reporters. "They're watching the way I play the game of basketball. They're reading the narrative of 'will I be tired?' or 'am I satisfied?' and things of that nature. I don't want to give them an excuse, no matter the circumstances. You still go out there and play as hard as you can and give your life to the game because the game will give it back to you. I understand I have a responsibility beyond myself when I hit the floor."

James finished Sunday's game with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in just 24 minutes.

James, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol haven't missed any games this season. LeBron played in 67 of the Lakers' 71 games last season and has been remarkably healthy throughout his career, with his only major injury coming during his first year in Los Angeles in 2018-19.

With Anthony Davis on the mend through at least the All-Star break with Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain, the onus is on LeBron more than ever to keep the Lakers in the top half of the West, and he knows it.