    Steve Kerr on Warriors' 26-Point Loss to Lakers: 'Flush the Toilet and Move On'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr questions a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will have a short memory when it comes to Sunday's 117-91 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "There are going to a handful of games that are inexplicable," Kerr told reporters after the game. "You don’t spend too much on this one. You flush the toilet and move on."

    Draymond Green was limited to 13 minutes on the floor before the Warriors announced he'd miss the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain.

    Stephen Curry had an off night as well, shooting 5-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-7 from the perimeter. His struggles mirrored those of the team as Golden State made only eight of its 34 three-point attempts.

    Green's presence, meanwhile, was sorely missed on the other end of the floor. The Lakers owned a 60-35 edge in rebounding despite continuing to operate without Anthony Davis. Six different players scored in double figures.

    General fatigue could've been a factor in the Warriors' performance since this was their fourth game in a six-day span.

    More than anything, this is the reality in which Golden State is living.

    Kerr's squad can keep pace with any team on a given night, especially when Curry has his shooting stroke. But it doesn't take much for the wheels to totally come off when an already-top-heavy roster lost one of its best players in Klay Thompson. Maintaining consistency from game to game can be difficult.

    The Warriors play two more times before the All-Star break. That time off will be invaluable in letting them reset for the second half and potentially move up the standings enough to avoid the play-in tournament for the playoffs.

