    Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert Decommits from Florida, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021
    LSU tight end Arik Gilbert celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Tight end Arik Gilbert is transferring for the second time this offseason. 

    On Sunday, he announced he decommitted from the Florida Gators to re-enter the transfer portal. Gilbert, who played his freshman season in 2020 for the LSU Tigers, announced he was transferring to Florida in January.

    Gilbert figured to be a key part of the Tigers offense for years when he committed to their program.

    According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 tight end and the No. 5 player overall in the 2020 recruiting class. While he flashed his potential at times, such as when he hauled in six catches for 97 yards and one touchdown during a game against Missouri, he did not live up to lofty expectations.

    The Tigers were just 5-5 during his one season, and he posted 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns before opting out.

    Florida looked to be a natural destination, since Kyle Pitts thrived in Dan Mullen's offense last year and is off to the NFL. There was a spot for a talented tight end to come right in and contribute, but Gilbert's time with the Gators is over before it even started.

    Gilbert explained he will not reveal his next transfer destination until he is "enrolled into school and on campus."

    Whichever team lands him will have a high-potential playmaker looking to fulfill expectations before a potential NFL career.

