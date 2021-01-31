    Arik Gilbert Announces Transfer to Florida from LSU; Former 5-Star Recruit

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Michael Woods/Associated Press

    Arik Gilbert is headed from the SEC West to the SEC East.

    On Sunday, the tight end announced he was transferring from LSU to Florida, saying, "This is the best situation for me and I'm excited to join the family."

    Gilbert was a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2020, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

    He played during his freshman season for a disappointing LSU team that went 5-5 and finished with 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came during an October loss to the Missouri Tigers when he posted six catches for 97 yards and one touchdown.

    The decision to transfer to Florida is notable because of how much success tight end Kyle Pitts enjoyed in head coach Dan Mullen's offense last year.

    Pitts finished with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games and was a threat to score almost every time he touched the ball. He may be a top-15 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, leaving space for someone like Gilbert to step in and be a key contributor right away.

    Gilbert entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, which was approximately one month after he elected to opt out of the remainder of the season.

    This is a massive loss for the Tigers, who have taken a step back since winning the national title during the 2019 campaign. They self-imposed a 2020 postseason ban in December due to NCAA infractions and will now be without one of their most talented playmakers who figured to be a key part of their future not that long ago.

