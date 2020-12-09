LSU Football Self-Imposes Postseason Ban Due to NCAA Violations

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

LSU announced Wednesday a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2020 season for violations of NCAA rules.

"I respect the university's decision to proactively NCAA issues from the past," coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country."

The school previously announced self-imposed punishments amid an NCAA investigation into impropriety, reducing scholarships by eight over a two-year span and reducing recruiting communication and visits. An investigation found an LSU booster paid the father of a football player.

LSU also banned Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the school for two years after he handed out $2,000 in cash to players after the Tigers' national championship win earlier this year. Beckham attended LSU from 2011-13.

The more serious infractions took place during the tenure of the Tigers' previous coach, Les Miles.

LSU is 3-5 in its defense of its national championship, making the Tigers no guarantee to make a bowl game. However, it's possible the team would have been invited even with a losing record due to there being no minimum win total required for bowl invitations due to COVID-19.

The Tigers close their regular season wth a visit to Florida and a home game against Mississippi.