    LSU Football Self-Imposes Postseason Ban Due to NCAA Violations

    The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
    LSU announced Wednesday a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2020 season for violations of NCAA rules.

    "I respect the university's decision to proactively NCAA issues from the past," coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country."

    The school previously announced self-imposed punishments amid an NCAA investigation into impropriety, reducing scholarships by eight over a two-year span and reducing recruiting communication and visits. An investigation found an LSU booster paid the father of a football player.

    LSU also banned Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the school for two years after he handed out $2,000 in cash to players after the Tigers' national championship win earlier this year. Beckham attended LSU from 2011-13.

    The more serious infractions took place during the tenure of the Tigers' previous coach, Les Miles. 

    LSU is 3-5 in its defense of its national championship, making the Tigers no guarantee to make a bowl game. However, it's possible the team would have been invited even with a losing record due to there being no minimum win total required for bowl invitations due to COVID-19.

    The Tigers close their regular season wth a visit to Florida and a home game against Mississippi. 

