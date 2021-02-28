    Jayson Tatum to Participate in 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge or 3-Point Contest

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIFebruary 28, 2021

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    Sam Hodde/Associated Press

    Jayson Tatum told reporters he is planning to participate in either the Skills Challenge or Three-Point Contest at the All-Star Game next weekend but hasn't decided which (h/t Brian Robb of MassLive).

    Tatum was named as a reserve to his second All-Star team, alongside teammate Jaylen Brown, but the 22-year-old was elevated to starter when Kevin Durant pulled out with an injury. 

    The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will be held before the All-Star Game, which is set for 8 p.m. ET on March 7. The league hasn't officially announced participants in those events or for the Slam Dunk Contest, which will be held at halftime. 

    Tatum, who turns 23 on Wednesday, is a two-time participant in the Skills Challenge. 

    In 2019, he nailed a half-court shot to beat out Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young for the Skills Challenge title, becoming the first Boston Celtics player to win the event after also upending Mike Conley and Nikola Jokic in the earlier rounds.

    Last season, he didn't have as much success in the event, falling short in the first round while Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo took home the trophy. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tatum has yet to take part in the Three-Point Contest, but now may be a good time to do so. He is shooting 37.2 percent from deep, down from 40.3 percent in 2019-20, though he's attempting a career-high 7.1 threes per game, which matches last season's output.

    The young star is a bright spot for a Celtics group in the midst of a major skid, having won just four of its last 10 games.

    He missed time in January after testing positive for COVID-19 and told reporters earlier in February that he was still managing breathing issues and fatigue, but it appears he's hoping to maximize his experience during All-Star festivities.

    Related

      Tatum Talks About Unique Season and the All-Star Break

      Tatum Talks About Unique Season and the All-Star Break
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Tatum Talks About Unique Season and the All-Star Break

      wjsy
      via CelticsBlog

      Wizards vs Celtics Betting Preview

      (FanDuel)

      Wizards vs Celtics Betting Preview
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Wizards vs Celtics Betting Preview

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      NBA Betting Guide for Sunday 🤑

      (FanDuel)

      NBA Betting Guide for Sunday 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Betting Guide for Sunday 🤑

      numberFire
      via numberFire

      Jayson Tatum debating taking part in Skills Challenge or 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend

      Jayson Tatum debating taking part in Skills Challenge or 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Jayson Tatum debating taking part in Skills Challenge or 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend

      masslive
      via masslive