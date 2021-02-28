Jayson Tatum to Participate in 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge or 3-Point Contest

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Jayson Tatum told reporters he is planning to participate in either the Skills Challenge or Three-Point Contest at the All-Star Game next weekend but hasn't decided which (h/t Brian Robb of MassLive).

Tatum was named as a reserve to his second All-Star team, alongside teammate Jaylen Brown, but the 22-year-old was elevated to starter when Kevin Durant pulled out with an injury.

The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will be held before the All-Star Game, which is set for 8 p.m. ET on March 7. The league hasn't officially announced participants in those events or for the Slam Dunk Contest, which will be held at halftime.

Tatum, who turns 23 on Wednesday, is a two-time participant in the Skills Challenge.

In 2019, he nailed a half-court shot to beat out Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young for the Skills Challenge title, becoming the first Boston Celtics player to win the event after also upending Mike Conley and Nikola Jokic in the earlier rounds.

Last season, he didn't have as much success in the event, falling short in the first round while Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo took home the trophy.

Tatum has yet to take part in the Three-Point Contest, but now may be a good time to do so. He is shooting 37.2 percent from deep, down from 40.3 percent in 2019-20, though he's attempting a career-high 7.1 threes per game, which matches last season's output.

The young star is a bright spot for a Celtics group in the midst of a major skid, having won just four of its last 10 games.

He missed time in January after testing positive for COVID-19 and told reporters earlier in February that he was still managing breathing issues and fatigue, but it appears he's hoping to maximize his experience during All-Star festivities.