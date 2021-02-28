Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Cowboys Deal 'Laughable,' According to NFL Insider

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Despite some speculation about the Dallas Cowboys acquiring Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported it's extremely unlikely.

"Not only do I not think this is happening. I did go ahead and check that with one of my team sources. They equally found the scenario laughable," Slater said (h/t Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire).

In order for a trade to work, Dallas would either have to give up three first-round picks or get Dak Prescott to agree to a deal after signing the franchise tag.

Dallas and Seattle also have a negative relationship on the trade market, with Slater noting the failed attempt to land Earl Thomas. The Seahawks also wanted Aldon Smith last season but were turned down by the Cowboys.

Of course, Seattle also hasn't shown much interest in trading the seven-time Pro Bowler considering his impact on the team, not to mention the financial situation. The Seahawks would be left with $39 million in dead cap in 2021 if Wilson is traded before June 1, per Spotrac.

It could leave too many hurdles to overcome despite the potential fit.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter recently Wilson would agree to a trade to four teams: the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

While Prescott has been the franchise quarterback for Dallas, he is not currently under contract, and the two sides have been unable to agree on a long-term deal after more than a year of negotiations. Wilson could give the team a new, yet proven option who is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL with 4,212 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

A trade would also almost certainly get the Cowboys back to playoff contention after a disappointing 6-10 season.

It still seems like Dallas will have to find another plan going into 2021.