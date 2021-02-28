U.S. Soccer Repeals Rule Requiring Players to Stand for National Anthem

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The U.S. Soccer Federation's national council officially repealed a rule that required players to stand for the national anthem.

The vote took place at the annual national council meeting Saturday and received 71.3 percent of a weighted vote. Its passing was seen as something of a formality given the board of directors repealed the rule last June.

The council first put the rule in place in 2017 as a response to Megan Rapinoe, who knelt during the anthem in 2016 as an act of solidarity with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. While kneeling during the anthem remains polarizing to some, the act of protest has more support in 2021 than it did five years ago—especially amid several acts of violence against Black people by police last year.

Kaepernick's anthem protest began as a way to protest police brutality and discrimination against Black Americans. He has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, in large part because of the backlash his protest caused.

Rapinoe stopped kneeling during USWNT games once the USSF implemented its policy. However, she continued to speak out against racial injustice on numerous occasions and offer support to Kaepernick and other athletes.

"This is about the athletes' and our staff's right to peacefully protest racial inequalities and police brutality," USSF President Cindy Parlow said in the meeting. "So I urge our membership to please support our staff and our athletes on this policy."

While the vote generated strong support, some were vocal in their displeasure in the repeal. Seth Jahn, a Paralympian and member of the U.S. Soccer Athlete Council, made comments that downplayed the impacts of slavery and police brutality on Black people.

U.S. Soccer released a statement Saturday calling Jahn's comments "offensive."