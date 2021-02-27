Spencer Dinwiddie Trade Rumors: Pistons, More Interested in Nets SG

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly one of the teams that's shown interest in Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline March 25.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Saturday that Dinwiddie, who's sidelined after surgery on a partially torn ACL suffered in late December, and Joe Harris are Brooklyn's top trade assets as it attempts to upgrade its roster for a potential of a deep playoff run.

The Dinwiddie situation is complicated because it's uncertain whether he'll play again during the 2020-21 season and his three-year, $34.4 million contract with Brooklyn includes a player option that could make him an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Although he could still attract some more general interest because of the expiring contract, teams interested based on him possibly helping their roster may be hesitant without a commitment beyond this season.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported in early December that Dinwiddie is "unlikely to agree to an extension" with an eye toward seeing what type of offers he'll receive in free agency, though.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native could attract proposals up to $80 million despite the uncertainty created by his knee surgery, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (via Nets Daily).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dinwiddie, who averaged 20.6 points last season, would represent an upgrade in the Pistons' backcourt in the short term. He could split time with Delon Wright at the point and also get some run at the 2 when on the floor with Wright.

That said, Detroit already traded away one veteran guard, Derrick Rose, to create some additional opportunities for its younger guards, led by Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, so bringing in the University of Colorado product could create another logjam once he's healthy.

The Nets are in win-now mode after the blockbuster acquisition of James Harden from the Houston Rockets in mid-January, and there isn't an obvious role for Dinwiddie given the presence of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lead the offense.

So a trade would make sense for all parties, especially if Brooklyn can land a wing defender in return, but Dinwddie's uncertain status could make a deal difficult to finalize.