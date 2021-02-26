    Report: Knicks' Obi Toppin Expected to Participate in 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives up court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin is expected to participate in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    While COVID-19 has limited the 2021 NBA All-Star weekend to one night, the dunk contest will still have plenty of spotlight, as it will take place during halftime of the All-Star Game.

    The NBA All-Star festivities are scheduled for March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

