    Yankees' Jameson Taillon Says MLB's Focus on Mental Health Has 'Come a Long Way'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon towels off as he sits in the dugout after pitching the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon would like to see Major League Baseball continue to improve its focus on the mental health of players, but he's pleased with how far it's come in recent years. 

    Taillon told reporters on Friday that the sport's mental health focus has "come a long way" since he entered professional baseball in 2010:

    MLB teams have added mental health coaches to their staff, including in the minor leagues, in an attempt to provide players and other coaches with an avenue to help manage any potential issues they might have. 

    Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri wrote last July that mental health coaches were working with players while the season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic: 

    "They instruct players on everything from meditation to goal-setting to managing anxiety. In a normal season, that usually means regularly scheduled group sessions to cover specific subjects (like, say, confidence one week, and focus the next) paired with additional one-on-one work. But since baseball shut down in March, coaches have translated these efforts to a different context—navigating life in a pandemic while preparing for the uncertainties of an unconventional season."

    Tampa Bay Rays mental performance coach Justin Su’a told Baccellieri a big part of his job "comes down to communication—being able to talk to players and coaches and everyone throwing their heads together and saying, OK, what are potential obstacles?”

    MLB has also established a professional outreach program that provides players with confidential service in order to address various issues, including stress and anxiety. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      What Are the Over/Unders for Mets, Yankees Wins in 2021?

      What Are the Over/Unders for Mets, Yankees Wins in 2021?
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      What Are the Over/Unders for Mets, Yankees Wins in 2021?

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Yankees Outfielder Could Be a ‘Sleeper’ for RBIs This Season

      Yankees Outfielder Could Be a ‘Sleeper’ for RBIs This Season
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees Outfielder Could Be a ‘Sleeper’ for RBIs This Season

      nj
      via nj

      Biggest Questions for the Yankees in 2021

      Can they stay healthy? Will Gary Sanchez turn it around? @abbeymastracco unpacks the biggest storylines for the Bronx Bombers 📲

      Biggest Questions for the Yankees in 2021
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Biggest Questions for the Yankees in 2021

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Braves Extend Brian Snitker

      Atlanta manager signs a contract extension through 2023, with a club option for 2024

      Braves Extend Brian Snitker
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Braves Extend Brian Snitker

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report